Heat Advisory & Air Quality Action Day issued for Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strengthening dome of high pressure will result in a pair of issues for our area today. First, another Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the WAFB viewing area through 7 p.m. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s for most, with the potential for heat index values to peak in the 105°-110° range during the afternoon hours.

Heat advisory for Monday, June 13. (WAFB)

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, June 13. (WAFB)

Second, an Air Quality Action Day has been declared for all of the larger metropolitan areas across south Louisiana due to a surge of Saharan dust moving into the area. Particulate levels are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (code orange) level today, so those with respiratory issues should limit time outdoors. Otherwise, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by the afternoon, with rain chances running 10%-20%.

Air quality alert for Monday, June 13. (WAFB)

Future radar & clouds for Monday, June 13. (WAFB)

High pressure will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather for the foreseeable future. The center of the high will meander east and west in the coming days but will remain close enough to keep things hot and mainly dry through at least midweek. The morning starts in the mid to upper 70s will give way to afternoon highs in the mid-90s. Rain chances through Wednesday are expected to run 20% or less.

10 day forecast as of Monday, June 13. (WAFB)

By late in the week, the core of the high may shift just enough to the north to allow for slightly better rain chances. For now, I’ve got a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on both Thursday and Friday, but highs continue to top out in the mid-90s. Mainly dry weather returns by the weekend and continues into the first part of next week, with highs remaining in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is now highlighting an area in the SW Caribbean for potential development. The outlook as of 1 a.m. Monday gives the disturbance a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. We’ll continue to monitor it but as long as high pressure remains in control of our weather, it should help to steer any tropical disturbances to our south.

1 a.m. NHC outlook for Monday, June 13. (WAFB)

