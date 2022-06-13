Experts warn about hot weather, heat stroke

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer heat is here, and there a few safety tips to remember while spending a day out in the sun.

During these Louisiana summers, it’s hard to beat the heat. That’s specially the case for roofers, who work in direct sunlight from early morning through late afternoon.

“Sitting outside and sitting next to a running motor that’s constantly just putting off heat, that’s what it’s like because the sun is bouncing off that roof, and just through the heat right into your face as well,” said safety manager for Garcia Roofing John Duvall.

That expert said workers should also hydrate the night before spending the day in the sun.

“Making sure they are drinking water, they have an ice chest full, they are taking proper breaks, and also look at their clothing. You can’t just wake up in the morning and start hydrating,” explained Duvall.

Duvall added that it can get up to 109 degrees for people working on roofs. Heatstroke can happen quickly to roof workers and anyone spending several hours working outside.

“If you are sweating a lot, you need to replace the water, plus what you would normally intake on a regular day,” said emergency physician at Our Lady of the Lake Dr. Mark Laperouse.

Laperouse explained that folks need to replenish their body to prevent heatstroke, especially if they work outside. “If you are already experiencing some symptoms, you don’t want to take at 15 minute break, get a bottle of water and get right back to it. Our bodies need a little chance to recover. So, talk to your boss, maybe ask for a little longer period of a break,” added Laperouse.

Some symptoms of heatstroke include excessive sweating, headaches and cramping. Laperouse said it is important to listen to the body and to not over do it.

