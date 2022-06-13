Ask the Expert
Court of appeals vacates administrative stay; lawmakers heading back to special session

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It appears lawmakers will be heading back to the capitol for another special session. On Sunday, June 12, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted its administrative stay on an order for Louisiana to draw a new congressional map with a second minority district.

La. legislative leaders ask Gov. Edwards to cancel special session; ‘It’s too early,’ he replies

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the court’s decision:

The special session should begin on June 15.

