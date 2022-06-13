BRCC student chosen to take part in NASA scholars program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - NASA has selected Baton Rouge Community College student Brennen Collins to participate in the agency’s community college aerospace scholars program.

BRCC said the program is set up to open doors for community college students seeking a STEM degree by offering one of three unique missions. Student can choose to discover, engage, or explore.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for one of our students to be accepted into this caliber of a program and have this opportunity to learn from leaders in the STEM field,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Wille E. Smith.

Collins said he hopes to get a future job in the tech industry and create a non-profit with the goal of helping at-risk teens learn more about careers in technology.

