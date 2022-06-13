Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge celebrates Flag Day

By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members celebrated freedom and the flag this weekend during Baton Rouge’s Flag Day Parade.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined State Senator Regina Barrow to hold the Flag Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown on Sunday, June 12.

Officials recognized women veterans within the community, as well as the family of the late Johnnie Jones, who was a purple heart recipient and Baton Rouge civil rights leader.

Flag Day is Tuesday, June 14.

