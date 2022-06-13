2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: U-High Cubs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U-High Cubs lost 20 seniors and return just three starters from last year’s squad that defeated E.D. White in the Division II state championship.

Despite that, the Cubs have no built-in excuses for 2022.

Blake Abney was a first-year starter at quarterback a season ago. Now, he’s being looked at as a senior leader and expected to show progress at the position.

U-High certainly has at least two blue-chippers on defense, starting with four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who has been offered by basically every college football powerhouse in the country for the class of 2023.

Meanwhile, Keylan Moses, the younger brother of Dylan, is just a sophomore for the Cubs but big things are expected this year and moving forward.

