West Garfield Street house fire ruled arson, displaces 3

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A house fire that displaced three people was ruled as arson, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of W. Garfield Street, not far from River Road, on Saturday, June 11.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find all three occupants safe outside and the front room and front porch on fire.

Crews were able to stop fire from spreading further inside.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy, and The Red Cross also responded to the scene.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.

