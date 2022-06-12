Water advisory issued for some customers in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Ward Two Water District issued a boil advisory Saturday night for some of its customers after water pressure dropped.

The water district was reportedly repairing a broken water main on Pine Bluff Road when the water pressure dropped below the Louisiana Department of Health’s minimum standard.

According to the water district, this advisory only affects those customers on Pine Bluff Road, Callahan Drive, and Beau SeJour Drive in Denham Springs off of LA Highway 16.

Officials say boil advisories are required by LDH if the water pressure goes below the minimum standard.

If customers have any questions about the boil advisory, they can contact Ward 2 Water District at (225) 665-5188.

