Heat Advisory today, more heat through the week
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is posted for most of the WAFB viewing area through 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
Afternoon highs in the mid 90s when combined with humidity could lead to heat index values between 105°-110° in some areas.
Use common sense if outdoors for any length of time -- take breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water, and if you start to experience any signs of heat exhaustion, move indoors immediately.
Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies today and just a slim chance of a shower or t-storm during the afternoon.
We’ll stay locked into a hot and mainly dry pattern through the upcoming week. High pressure will meander east and west across the Deep South but will remain the dominant feature in our weather for the foreseeable future. With that, morning starts will generally be in the mid 70s, with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Heat index values will continue to flirt with the ‘danger’ category (105°+), and additional heat advisories are possible.
In terms of rainfall, little is expected through the upcoming week thanks to the high pressure dome residing nearby. Daily rain chances will run 20% or less for most of our 10-day outlook, with perhaps a slight upward bump in those chances on Friday. We’ve made some dent in our drought in recent weeks, but you may start to find it necessary to run sprinklers at times this weekend to keep your lawns and gardens from drying out.
