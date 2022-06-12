Donaldsonville community center re-opens

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Community members gathered Saturday, June 11 to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Lemann Memorial Community Center in Donaldsonville.

A number of area organizations helped make this possible, including Leadership Ascension’s D’Ville Shooting Stars project team, which raised nearly $200,000 to completely renovate the community center.

Community members gathered Saturday, June 11 to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Lemann Memorial Community Center in Donaldsonville. (City of Donaldsonville)

The facility will now be a spot where residents can play basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, as well as host events and much more.

In a social media post, city officials celebrated the re-opening by thanking all those who aided in this effort.

The Lemann Memorial Community Center is located at 1100 Clay Street in Donaldsonville.

