Community leaders host event to help heal city from gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Baton Rouge are frustrated with the city’s deadly gun violence; however, some people in the community feel optimistic.

“You can never lose hope. You always have to be vigilant. You always have to have a positive attitude towards things,” said Redell Norman, executive director of The Resistance.

Norman, along with others, hosted a “Heal the Block” event Saturday, June 11 at the Leo S. Butler Community Center. It was put together by the mayor’s office.

Community activists say the goal of the event was to find better ways to prevent crime.

“We really pride ourselves on getting like community input so that way when we go back to the drawing board, we really know what our community needs,” said Josie Alexander, a member of the Baton Rouge Community Street Team.

The Baton Rouge Community Street Team is a group the mayor’s office formed to prevent crime through community relations.

Alexander says when deadly shootings happen, they go out to the scene and start the real work.

“When a shooting or major crime happens, the next follow-up, we want to interact with the community members in the area. So it’s not about what happened, it’s about the follow-up,” said Alexander.

Community leaders understand it will take time to fix this problem; however, people like Norman say they’re ready for the challenge.

“We may not be able to help everyone, but each one counts,” said Norman.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.