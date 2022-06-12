Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Community leaders host event to help heal city from gun violence

Baton Rouge's increase in violent crime has neighbors fed up and frustrated. The mayor's office is looking at ways to heal the block to combat this epidemic.
By Donald Fountain
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Baton Rouge are frustrated with the city’s deadly gun violence; however, some people in the community feel optimistic.

“You can never lose hope. You always have to be vigilant. You always have to have a positive attitude towards things,” said Redell Norman, executive director of The Resistance.

Norman, along with others, hosted a “Heal the Block” event Saturday, June 11 at the Leo S. Butler Community Center. It was put together by the mayor’s office.

Community activists say the goal of the event was to find better ways to prevent crime.

“We really pride ourselves on getting like community input so that way when we go back to the drawing board, we really know what our community needs,” said Josie Alexander, a member of the Baton Rouge Community Street Team.

The Baton Rouge Community Street Team is a group the mayor’s office formed to prevent crime through community relations.

Alexander says when deadly shootings happen, they go out to the scene and start the real work.

“When a shooting or major crime happens, the next follow-up, we want to interact with the community members in the area. So it’s not about what happened, it’s about the follow-up,” said Alexander.

Community leaders understand it will take time to fix this problem; however, people like Norman say they’re ready for the challenge.

“We may not be able to help everyone, but each one counts,” said Norman.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

Boiling water.
Water advisory issued for some customers in Denham Springs
Baton Rouge's increase in violent crime has neighbors fed up and frustrated. The mayor's office...
Community leaders host event to help heal city from gun violence
A Denham Springs man is in jail Saturday night after state police say he caused a deadly...
LSP arrests alleged drunk driver in St. Helena crash that killed dispatcher
BRPD is investigating a shooting that killed one man and sent another to the hospital.
Shooting on Gus Young Avenue leaves one man dead, another in critical condition
Baton Rouge Police say they are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting on...
BRPD responding to shooting on Highland Road