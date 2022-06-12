BRPD investigating shooting on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Highland Road near East Buchanan Street, according to officials.

Police say a male victim was shot, but they have no update on his condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

