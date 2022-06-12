Ask the Expert
BRPD investigating shooting on Highland Road

Baton Rouge Police say they are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting on Highland Road.
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Highland Road near East Buchanan Street, according to officials.

Police say a male victim was shot, but they have no update on his condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

