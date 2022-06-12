Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Basketball clinic put on for children with special needs

BREC and Ball Together are making a few dreams come true by putting on a basketball clinic for...
BREC and Ball Together are making a few dreams come true by putting on a basketball clinic for those with special needs.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC and Ball Together are making a few dreams come true by putting on a basketball clinic for those with special needs.

“He was so excited, he kept talking and talking about it…basketball…basketball…basketball because we just play at our little court at home,” explained Chanler Mittendorf as she watches her son take the court.

Mittendorf says her son, Wiley, is just doing what he loves today—playing basketball.

“All of these young men, they have the weekend and they are coming out here, being part of a bigger community. That’s inclusive with typical kids and kids with special needs. So, it’s very dear to my heart,” added Mittendorf.

Wiley has Down syndrome and a communication disorder. Sometimes, getting out and meeting new people can be hard.

“We have done clinics before in Baton Rouge. We wanted to do one that was sort of a different purpose. This is more not about basketball, but more about getting kids out of the house and entertaining them, letting them be with other people they hadn’t been with before,” said Brock Kantrow, who is the founder of Ball Together.

Kids like Wiley are getting the experience of a lifetime working with professional college basketball coaches and just having fun.

“You can interact with all different types of people from the community, have fun, make a little team together to get to know them, and then the people from the community get to know my son,” said Mittendorf.

All of the parents who brought their children to the clinic are hopeful for more programs like this in the future.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

For 40 years, Independence Park was the first airport in Baton Rouge. But after the airfield...
Heart of Louisiana: Botanic Garden
Agencies team up to offer one-stop-shop for boat and trailer owners
The 8th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive is collecting 2,000 pounds of hygiene products to...
8th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive aims to collect 2K lbs. of supplies
Saints rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor of Tennessee is looking forward to competing...
Saints rookie DB Alontae Taylor looks forward to mini camp