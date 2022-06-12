Basketball clinic put on for children with special needs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC and Ball Together are making a few dreams come true by putting on a basketball clinic for those with special needs.

“He was so excited, he kept talking and talking about it…basketball…basketball…basketball because we just play at our little court at home,” explained Chanler Mittendorf as she watches her son take the court.

Mittendorf says her son, Wiley, is just doing what he loves today—playing basketball.

“All of these young men, they have the weekend and they are coming out here, being part of a bigger community. That’s inclusive with typical kids and kids with special needs. So, it’s very dear to my heart,” added Mittendorf.

Wiley has Down syndrome and a communication disorder. Sometimes, getting out and meeting new people can be hard.

“We have done clinics before in Baton Rouge. We wanted to do one that was sort of a different purpose. This is more not about basketball, but more about getting kids out of the house and entertaining them, letting them be with other people they hadn’t been with before,” said Brock Kantrow, who is the founder of Ball Together.

Kids like Wiley are getting the experience of a lifetime working with professional college basketball coaches and just having fun.

“You can interact with all different types of people from the community, have fun, make a little team together to get to know them, and then the people from the community get to know my son,” said Mittendorf.

All of the parents who brought their children to the clinic are hopeful for more programs like this in the future.

