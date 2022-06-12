Agencies team up to offer one-stop-shop for boat and trailer owners

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Office of Motor Vehicles have teamed up to allow people to register their boats and trailers at the same location.

Starting Monday, June 13, a representative from the Officer of Motor Vehicles will be at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge. That representative will offer help with both services between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The partnership will last every Monday until further notice.

“We hope that this partnership with the Office of Motor Vehicles will help streamline the boat and trailer registration process and create a more convenient process for our customers,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet.

You can visit the website www.expresslane.org for more details including a complete list of services offered by the OMV.

