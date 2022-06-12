Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Agencies team up to offer one-stop-shop for boat and trailer owners

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Office of Motor Vehicles have teamed up to allow people to register their boats and trailers at the same location.

Starting Monday, June 13, a representative from the Officer of Motor Vehicles will be at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge. That representative will offer help with both services between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The partnership will last every Monday until further notice.

“We hope that this partnership with the Office of Motor Vehicles will help streamline the boat and trailer registration process and create a more convenient process for our customers,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet.

You can visit the website www.expresslane.org for more details including a complete list of services offered by the OMV.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

The 8th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive is collecting 2,000 pounds of hygiene products to...
8th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive aims to collect 2K lbs. of supplies
Saints rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor of Tennessee is looking forward to competing...
Saints rookie DB Alontae Taylor looks forward to mini camp
Newman QB Arch Manning, some of his teammates, and many other high school football players took...
Arch Manning, other participate in 7-on-7 competition at LSU
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub