8th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive aims to collect 2K lbs. of supplies

Supplies will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 8th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive is collecting 2,000 pounds of hygiene products to give back to the St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge.

The project, organized by BBR Creative, has provided thousands of hygiene projects and supplies to individuals experiencing food and shelter insecurities.

The drive, which began May 30, will last until June 23.

The Hygiene for Humanity drive will also collect supplies to benefit the Stella Maris Center in Lafayette.

Full-size items that can be donated include but are not limited to:

  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner
  • Body Wash
  • Deodorant*
  • Hand Sanitizer*

*Travel-sized also accepted

BBR is asking the community drop off much-needed supplies at collection stations around Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Pickups can be arranged for donations of any size, or dropped off at BBR’s headquarters, located at 413 South Pierce Street, Lafayette, LA or at any one of the many partner locations.

  • Rouses Markets
  • 2900 E Milton Ave, Youngsville, LA 70592
  • 601 Bertrand Dr., Lafayette, LA 70506
  • 6136 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503
  • 14630 Village Market St, Baton Rouge, LA 70817
  • Drusilla Shopping Center, 3446 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
  • 7580 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
  • 600 Creek Centre Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
  • 900 E Admiral Doyle Dr, New Iberia, LA 70560
  • Super 1 Foods
  • 1500 Bonin Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592
  • 1415 The Blvd, Rayne, LA 70578
  • 3747 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503
  • 2418 S Union St, Opelousas, LA 70570
  • Calandro’s Supermarket
  • 12732 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
  • 4142 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
  • Pelican State Credit Union
  • 1600 N Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506
  • 2675 O’Neal Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
  • Dwight Andrus Insurance
  • 500 Dover Blvd # 110, Lafayette, LA 70503

To learn more about BBR Creative, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

