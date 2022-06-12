8th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive aims to collect 2K lbs. of supplies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 8th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive is collecting 2,000 pounds of hygiene products to give back to the St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge.

The project, organized by BBR Creative, has provided thousands of hygiene projects and supplies to individuals experiencing food and shelter insecurities.

The drive, which began May 30, will last until June 23.

The Hygiene for Humanity drive will also collect supplies to benefit the Stella Maris Center in Lafayette.

Full-size items that can be donated include but are not limited to:

Shampoo

Conditioner

2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

Body Wash

Deodorant*

Hand Sanitizer*

*Travel-sized also accepted

BBR is asking the community drop off much-needed supplies at collection stations around Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Pickups can be arranged for donations of any size, or dropped off at BBR’s headquarters, located at 413 South Pierce Street, Lafayette, LA or at any one of the many partner locations.

Rouses Markets

2900 E Milton Ave, Youngsville, LA 70592

601 Bertrand Dr., Lafayette, LA 70506

6136 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503

14630 Village Market St, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Drusilla Shopping Center, 3446 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

7580 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

600 Creek Centre Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

900 E Admiral Doyle Dr, New Iberia, LA 70560

Super 1 Foods

1500 Bonin Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592

1415 The Blvd, Rayne, LA 70578

3747 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503

2418 S Union St, Opelousas, LA 70570

Calandro’s Supermarket

12732 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

4142 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Pelican State Credit Union

1600 N Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506

2675 O’Neal Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Dwight Andrus Insurance

500 Dover Blvd # 110, Lafayette, LA 70503

