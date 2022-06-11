Southern University student reported missing last seen near campus
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University student is missing, according to the university.
Jantay Williams, a senior, was last seen in the area near campus on the morning of Friday, June 10.
Williams drives a silver Kia Optima with a license plate that reads 234EGT.
If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.