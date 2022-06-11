Ask the Expert
Southern University student reported missing last seen near campus

Jantay Williams
Jantay Williams(Southern University and A&M College)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University student is missing, according to the university.

Jantay Williams, a senior, was last seen in the area near campus on the morning of Friday, June 10.

Williams drives a silver Kia Optima with a license plate that reads 234EGT.

If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

