Season’s first Heat Advisory in place Sunday

Jeff Morrow gives the 6 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, June 11.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All the rain that has fallen over the last few days will cause an elevation in humidity levels Sunday.

Tomorrow's afternoon forcast
Tomorrow's afternoon forcast(WAFB)

Air temperatures will get hot enough to cause feels like temperatures to possibly reach the trigger point of 108° for a Heat Advisory. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the vast majority of the WAFB viewing area Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Make sure to take heat-related precautions if you plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time Sunday.

Heat concerns
Heat concerns(WAFB)

The forecast will begin to dry out as we move into the new week. That’s because a strong ridge of high pressure will be moving back overhead of the Southeast U.S. This ridge will promote dry weather but hot and muggy conditions too.

Forecast highs will reach the mid 90°s each day with feels like temperatures well into the mid 90°s. As ground conditions dry, humidity levels will take a slight dip keeping the area just under Heat Advisory criteria as we move into the upcoming work week.

Don't let the heat surprise you!
Don't let the heat surprise you!(WAFB)

The long-range forecast stays mainly dry as high pressure appears locked in control. The ridge will get flattened by the end of the week possibly allowing for an Easterly wave or two to impact the local area. This will prompt a few showers, but most will remain dry.

10-day forecast
10-day forecast(WAFB)

Jeff Morrow gives the 6 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, June 11.
