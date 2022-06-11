Ask the Expert
Police respond to reports of disturbance at apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are on the scene of a disturbance involving a gun at an apartment complex on Alvin Dark Avenue, according to a spokesman with the department.

The incident reportedly happened at the Tiger Plaza Apartments located in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue, not far from LSU’s campus.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

