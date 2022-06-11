Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU’s Sean Burrell goes back-to-back winning National Title in 400m hurdles

LSU track star Sean Burrell wins back-to-back 400m National Champions.
LSU track star Sean Burrell wins back-to-back 400m National Champions.(LSU Track & Field Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - Former Zachary Bronco and current LSU track star Sean Burrell has successfully defended his National Championship in the 400m hurdles in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 48.70.

Last season Burrell won the 400m hurdles as a true freshman with a time of 47.85 at the NCAA Track & Field Championships. He also set the U20 world record in the 400m hurdles and his time ranks No. 2 in school history and fourth-fastest in collegiate history.

The former Zachary star became just the third hurdler at LSU to win an NCAA title in the 400m hurdles.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

LSU infielder Brennan Holt (1) announces he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and has...
LSU infielder Brennan Holt enters portal, announces transfer to Oklahoma State
Giovanni DiGiacomo (7)
LSU outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo enters transfer portal
Temeka Johnson named assistant coach
Temeka Johnson earns first college coaching job at Western Kentucky
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson (19) signal a first down during the first...
Former LSU, Saints WR Henderson announced into Saints HOF alongside Fred McAfee