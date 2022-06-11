LSU’s Sean Burrell goes back-to-back winning National Title in 400m hurdles
Published: Jun. 10, 2022
EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - Former Zachary Bronco and current LSU track star Sean Burrell has successfully defended his National Championship in the 400m hurdles in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 48.70.
Last season Burrell won the 400m hurdles as a true freshman with a time of 47.85 at the NCAA Track & Field Championships. He also set the U20 world record in the 400m hurdles and his time ranks No. 2 in school history and fourth-fastest in collegiate history.
The former Zachary star became just the third hurdler at LSU to win an NCAA title in the 400m hurdles.
