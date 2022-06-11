Fatal shooting on Gus Young Avenue leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting on Gus Young Avenue Saturday, June 11.
A spokesman with BRPD says the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue, not far from N. Foster Drive.
One person was shot and killed, according to police. A second victim was taken to the hospital.
A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.