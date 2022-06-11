Fatal shooting on Gus Young Avenue leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting on Gus Young Avenue Saturday, June 11.

A spokesman with BRPD says the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue, not far from N. Foster Drive.

One person was shot and killed, according to police. A second victim was taken to the hospital.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.