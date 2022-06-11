Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fatal shooting on Gus Young Avenue leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

A spokesman with BRPD says the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue, not far...
A spokesman with BRPD says the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue, not far from N. Foster Drive.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting on Gus Young Avenue Saturday, June 11.

A spokesman with BRPD says the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue, not far from N. Foster Drive.

One person was shot and killed, according to police. A second victim was taken to the hospital.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

Jantay Williams
Southern University student reported missing found safe
Emergency officials report the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Gardere Lane, near Ned...
1 killed in deadly shooting on Gardere Lane; EBRSO investigating
Metro Council member talks about solutions to youth violence.
Metro council member talks about solutions to youth violence
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10
Tracking storms heading in from the north