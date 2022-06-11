1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting on Gardere Lane; EBRSO investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a double shooting early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another person hurt.

Emergency officials report the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Gardere Lane, near Ned Avenue.

A spokesman with EBRSO confirmed deputies received a call about someone deceased, although the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.

Another person was injured nearby but it is unclear if the circumstances are connected, deputies say.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

