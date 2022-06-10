‘We’re the smelly city’ BR councilman looking to crack down on facilities emitting smelly odors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some parts of Baton Rouge flat out smell. But a few members of the Metro Council are looking to change that, by possibly fining companies that may be responsible for the foul smells.

Hope Jackson has lived at her home in the Brookstown Place Subdivision for more than a decade.

“What I like so much about it, it’s the history of it,” said Jackson, a resident of the neighborhood.

She loves the neighborhood, but for the last two years, something has changed.

“It smells like sewage, pretty much like sewage,” said Jackson.

Jackson says the smells come and go, allegedly from a nearby wastewater treatment facility and it’s something she’s beyond tired of.

“No one wants to live in a foul-smelling city, and I believe that’s the reason why they chose this town again because we don’t have ordinances set forth,” said Jackson.

And after multiple complaints from residents in his district, Councilman Darryl Hurst says the change could be coming.

“We don’t want to be the smelly city, and I’m saying right now we’re the smelly city,” said Hurst, Metro Council member for District 5.

Hurst wants to put some power in the hands of our local officials, to sort of punish these businesses or facilities who are expelling the rotten odors into the community.

“I ask you to not think about the shiny home that you live in near Shenandoah, or the Country Club, or in Beauregard Town, or the Garden District, and I can keep going on and on and on. But I ask you for the people that live in these areas, that have either bought a home to retire and chose not to move, or are in an area where they can’t afford to move,” said Hurst.

This would all be enforced by the Baton Rouge Constable’s Office, using something that measures odors in the air called an olfactometer.

If a facility is emitting odors outside of their property lines, they could have to pay up.

“The fines for the first violation would be $1,000, the second violation would be $2,000, and the third violation would be $3,000,” said Hurst.

He says it’s all about businesses being good neighbors, and possibly eliminating the smelly stench from people’s yards.

“Because we want to have a great beautiful city that invites industry in. Great streets, with the infrastructure, great education and it’s a great place to live work, and play. And so we’re holding everybody accountable for that reason, and look forward to making Baton Rouge better by putting this ordinance in place,” said Hurst.

The council will re-visit this issue in about a month and a half. Councilman Hurst is confident once all the details are ironed out, it will pass with bipartisan support.

