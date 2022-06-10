Ask the Expert
Warrants issued for 4 in connection to shooting death of grandmother at graduation ceremony

Augustine Greenwood's daughter speaks
Augustine Greenwood's daughter speaks
By Mykal Vincent and Olivia Vidal
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has issued arrest warrants for four people in the shooting death of Augustine Greenwood.

The 80-year-old was killed after watching her grandchild walk across the stage at Morris Jeff High School’s graduation ceremony on Xavier’s campus on Tues., May 31.

Police said the shooting happened after the ceremony had concluded and families were leaving the campus.

Warrants have been issued for Frank Bartholomew, Laverne Duplessis, Brandon Rock, and an unidentified 15-year-old juvenile.

The 15-year-old and Rock were also injured in the shooting.

Police say no charges will be filed against two women who were fighting before the shooting occurred. Chief Shaun Ferguson said the fight had nothing to do with the shooting.

Police have provided no further details since the shooting.

New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas, whose children attend Morris Jeff’s high school and middle school, said he was outraged by the incident.

“You can’t go to graduation,” Thomas said. “You can’t go to second line. You can’t go to a birthday party. You can’t go to the restaurant. You can’t go to a bar on Magazine. You can’t go to the gas station. Where? Where can we go?”

“I was outraged. I couldn’t believe it happened at a graduation,” said Nicole McRettie, who participated in a second line for the victims’ families. “I just think it’s heartbreaking.”

“That’s a loss that’s indescribable. I can only imagine what that family and that child is going through,” second line organizer Rodrick Davis said. “We gotta stop this violence. We got to stop the violence. What is it gonna take for people to understand like enough is enough?”

