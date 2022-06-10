Ask the Expert
Unconfirmed tornado damages parts of Kenner

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - High winds from an unconfirmed tornado damaged parts of Kenner tonight. Damage was reported in the Gabriel subdivision.

There is also damage south of the neighborhood toward West Esplanade. Several witnesses say they saw a funnel cloud.

More than 2,000 Entergy customers in Jefferson Parish lost power. There was damage that was also reported around Arizona Avenue, plus reports of damage to roofs and fences.

The storm also tossed debris across the area.

This story is developing.

