Traffic advisory in place ahead of WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Baton Rouge

WWE Friday Night Smackdown is happening live at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge Friday, June 10.
WWE Friday Night Smackdown is happening live at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge Friday, June 10.(Visit Baton Rouge)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wrestling fans, get ready!

WWE Friday Night Smackdown is happening live at the Raising Cane’s River Center arena on Friday, June 10.

The showdown begins at 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

A traffic advisory has been put in place ahead of the big event.

Due to a high volume of traffic anticipated in the downtown area, including Convention Street, Florida Boulevard and Highland Road, drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

According to officials with the Raising Cane’s River Center, police will be diverting traffic in different directions to alleviate issues.

Listed below are the parking lots/garages within walking distance of the River Center:

River Center East & West Garages

  • $10
  • Card only, cash not accepted

B1, B2, & Municipal Lot

  • $20
  • Card only, cash not accepted

The following will be the flow of traffic to the parking lot/garages:

Government St. Westbound

  • St. Ferdinand to East Garage or to Louisiana Ave (South) for West Garage
  • St. Louis to East Garage

Government St. Eastbound

  • From River Road to B2 or South on St. Phillips
  • There will be no eastbound traffic on Government St from St. Phillips

St. Louis St. Southbound

  • From North Blvd. to B1, Municipal Lot or West Garage

Nicholson Dr./ St. Louis St. Northbound

  • To East & West Garage

More information about the garages can be found here.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here to report a typo.

