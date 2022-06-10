Traffic advisory in place ahead of WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wrestling fans, get ready!

WWE Friday Night Smackdown is happening live at the Raising Cane’s River Center arena on Friday, June 10.

The showdown begins at 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

A traffic advisory has been put in place ahead of the big event.

Due to a high volume of traffic anticipated in the downtown area, including Convention Street, Florida Boulevard and Highland Road, drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

According to officials with the Raising Cane’s River Center, police will be diverting traffic in different directions to alleviate issues.

Listed below are the parking lots/garages within walking distance of the River Center:

River Center East & West Garages

$10

Card only, cash not accepted

B1, B2, & Municipal Lot

$20

Card only, cash not accepted

The following will be the flow of traffic to the parking lot/garages:

Government St. Westbound

St. Ferdinand to East Garage or to Louisiana Ave (South) for West Garage

St. Louis to East Garage

Government St. Eastbound

From River Road to B2 or South on St. Phillips

There will be no eastbound traffic on Government St from St. Phillips

St. Louis St. Southbound

From North Blvd. to B1, Municipal Lot or West Garage

Nicholson Dr./ St. Louis St. Northbound

To East & West Garage

More information about the garages can be found here.

Click here to purchase tickets.

