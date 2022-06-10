Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Temeka Johnson earns first college coaching job at Western Kentucky

Temeka Johnson named assistant coach
Temeka Johnson named assistant coach(WKU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The all-time leader in career assists for LSU women’s basketball, Temeka Johnson, has earned her first college coaching job becoming an assistant coach at Western Kentucky.

Johnson who has been the head coach at John Curtis for the past two seasons has led them to back-to-back Louisiana State Championships.

During her time at LSU Johnson helped lead the Tigers to their first two NCAA Final Four appearances in 2004 and 2005. She also helped them to the 2005 SEC Championship and the 2003 SEC Tournament Championship.

The former LSU star owns the school record with 945 career assists and ranks No. 8 in NCAA DI history. During her final season in Baton Rouge, Johnson was named the National Point Guard of the Year.

She was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2005 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics and she was the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2005. Johnson ranked second overall in the league in assists that season.

In 2009, Johnson earned a WNBA Championship with the Phoenix Mercury. She also played for the Los Angeles Sparks, Tulsa Shock, and the Seattle Storm during her time in the WNBA. Johnson scored over 2,500 career points in the league.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson (19) signal a first down during the first...
Former LSU, Saints WR Henderson announced into Saints HOF alongside Fred McAfee
JACQUES TALK: Ma'Khail Hilliard.
JACQUES TALK: Ma’Khail Hilliard
Giovanni DiGiacomo (7)
LSU outfielder DiGiacomo enters transfer portal
LSU Tigers
Crews, Morgan invited to join U.S. Collegiate National Team