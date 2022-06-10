THE SHED opens in BR Monday, see the new menu here

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Barbeque lovers can finally “Get Fed at The Shed” starting Monday, June 13.

The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint’s newest location will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. On Sunday, the hours are noon to 7 p.m.

The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint is scheduled to officially open in Baton Rouge next month. (WAFB)

The new location’s menu features baby back ribs, 16 hour brisket, G-Maw’s baked beans, Daddy-O’s cole slaw, fried pickles, and dozens of other items.

The Shed’s original location in Ocean Springs, Mississippi is a favorite stop for many Louisianans who drive through that area.

Southern Living magazine named The Shed one of The South’s Best Barbeque locations earlier this year.

The new Baton Rouge location, at 7477 Burbank Drive, is opening in the space formerly occupied by The Oasis restaurant. The facility’s beach volleyball courts remain open.

