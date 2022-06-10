Ask the Expert
Saints put in work during OTAs with several new faces

It was a busy Thursday, June 9, at the New Orleans Saints facility in Metairie, as first-year head coach Dennis Allen and the team continued their work.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
There weren’t many returning veterans at practice because they have the benefit of missing voluntary OTAs but that’s not the case for newly-signed guys trying to get acquainted with the team or rookies and second-year guys trying to make their mark.

Trevor Penning has a huge task on his plate, as he is poised to start on the offensive line in place of pro bowler Terron Armstead.

And Michael Thomas had social media buzzing Wednesday after posting a video of himself running at full speed. The All- Pro wide receiver is still recovering from ankle surgery. Allen deemed Thomas as doubtful for next week’s mini camp but he added Thomas is still on schedule to return for training camp.

