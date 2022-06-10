Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-12 East at LA 63

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - I-12 East is closed at LA 63 due to an overturned 18-wheeler, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened between Holden and Livingston.

All eastbound lanes have been shut down.

Crews are working to get the overturned semi removed from the area.

The duration of the road closure is unknown at this time.

Traffic will be diverted to LA 63.

Drivers will be able to re-enter the interstate from either LA 441 or LA 43.

Please be patient and avoid the area if able. Use the 511 app or visit LA511.org for additional roadway conditions.

