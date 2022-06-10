Officials break ground on roundabout project in Ascension Parish

Information provided by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

GONZALES, La. - Today (June 10), Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. was joined by state and local officials to celebrate the start of construction on the LA 44/LA 941 widening and roundabout project in Ascension Parish.

This $6.2 million project, which stretches from approximately I-10 to LA 941, will widen LA 44 from two to four lanes and add a multilane roundabout on LA 44 south of LA 941.

“This widening and roundabout project will greatly aid traffic flow by increasing capacity and reducing the potential for crashes at the LA 44 and LA 941 intersection,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Ascension Parish is a rapidly growing area, and in order to accommodate this influx we must focus on the infrastructure throughout the region.”

More than 15,000 motorists travel this highly populated section of LA 44 daily. The number of motorists is expected to increase to 24,059 by 2040.

