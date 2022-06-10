Ask the Expert
LSU infielder Brennan Holt enters portal, announces transfer to Oklahoma State

LSU infielder Brennan Holt (1) announces he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and has committed to Oklahoma State.(WAFB)
LSU infielder Brennan Holt (1) announces he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and has committed to Oklahoma State.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU infielder Brennan Holt has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and has announced that he will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play for Oklahoma State. Holt announced the decision via Twitter on Friday, June 10. His decision comes one day after outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo announced he had entered the portal.

Holt stated in his tweet that he is “excited to announce I will be starting a new chapter at Oklahoma State University! Thankful for Coach Holiday and his staff for giving me this opportunity!”

Holt was rated as one of Louisiana’s top prep players by Perfect Game coming out of Parkview Baptist last year where he hit .469.

RELATED: LSU outfielder DiGiacomo enters transfer portal

He appeared in five games for the Tigers and was 0-for-4 at the plate.

