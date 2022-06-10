Ask the Expert
JACQUES TALK: Ma'Khail Hilliard
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reflecting on his LSU career and what’s next. Tiger pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard just wrapped up his LSU career with a record of 23-10, including a 13-1 mark over the last two seasons.

Hilliard was the Tigers’ No. 1 option on the mound this past season, as LSU won 40 games and was one victory away from the NCAA Super Regional.

The former Central High School state champion reflects on his career, his father’s tragic passing, and his desire to grow the game of baseball with other people of color.

