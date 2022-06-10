French Settlement teen reported missing found safe, police say
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the French Settlement Police Department report a missing teenager has been found safe.
Jolieu Gautreau, 14, from French Settlement, was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on LA 16 Tuesday, June 7, around 8 p.m.
Police announced the teenager was located Thursday, June 9.
