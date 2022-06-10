French Settlement teen reported missing found safe, police say

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the French Settlement Police Department report a missing teenager has been found safe.

Jolieu Gautreau, 14, from French Settlement, was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on LA 16 Tuesday, June 7, around 8 p.m.

RELATED STORY Police search for missing man last seen in Baton Rouge

Police announced the teenager was located Thursday, June 9.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.