French Settlement teen reported missing found safe, police say

Police say the 14-year-old girl from French Settlement, La. was last seen leaving her home on...
Police say the 14-year-old girl from French Settlement, La. was last seen leaving her home on Highway 16 Tuesday, June 7 around 8 p.m.(French Settlement Police Department/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the French Settlement Police Department report a missing teenager has been found safe.

Jolieu Gautreau, 14, from French Settlement, was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on LA 16 Tuesday, June 7, around 8 p.m.

Police announced the teenager was located Thursday, June 9.

