Former LSU, Saints WR Henderson inducted into Saints HOF alongside Fred McAfee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9. Henderson was joined by former Saints running back Fred McAfee for the class of 2022.

Congrats to our 2022 #Saints Hall of Fame class:



Fred McAfee and Devery Henderson! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/BqLxUuPDdH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 9, 2022

Henderson was drafted in the second round, 50th overall, of the 2004 NFL Draft and played in 124 career games for the Black and Gold. He started 76 games from 2004-2012 and caught 245 passes for 4,377 yards for a 17.9 average, with 20 touchdowns.

The Opelousas native also carried the ball 18 times for 119 yards and a touchdown. He caught 31 passes in eight postseason games for 464 yards and four touchdowns and was part of the Saints Super Bowl XLIV Championship team in 2009.

He holds two of the highest single-season receiving averages in franchise history with 24.8 in 2008 and 23.3 in 2006.

McAfee spent 10 seasons with the Saints on two different occasions once from 1991-1993 and 2000-2006. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft out of Mississippi College.

During his time in the NFL, he totaled 210 special teams tackles, including 115 between 2000-2006 with the Black and Gold, ranking him fourth during that time span. He also added two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

The Philadelphia, Mississippi native was a 2002 PFWA All-NFL and Pro Bowl selection. He played in 194 games during his 15-year career, including 122 with New Orleans and was part of the 2009 Saints Super Bowl team.

He rushed for 1,272 yards on 304 carries and eight touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 211 yards and returned 119 kicks for 2,422 yards.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.