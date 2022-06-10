Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Flash flooding drenches parts of Jefferson, Orleans parishes; thousands without power

Flooding on Camelia St. in New Orleans East
Flooding on Camelia St. in New Orleans East
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bands of heavy rain pushed through New Orleans and surrounding areas Friday morning, causing flash flooding and power outages.

Cars and neighbors were trapped along Camelia Street in New Orleans East. Neighbors say a nearby canal is overflowing with rainwater.

Download the Fox 8 Weather App or track the storms with live radar and hourly forecasts

Many streets were closed due to high water. Flooding was also reported near the Seabrook Bridge.

Over 7,000 customers in Jefferson Parish are without power. View the Entergy outage map here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the noon weather forecast on Friday, June 10, 2022.
FIRST ALERT NOON FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible by this afternoon
City of Donaldsonville hosting 26th Annual Juneteenth Festival