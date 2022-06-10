Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible by this afternoon

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our focus today will be on a cluster of storms racing southward through the Lower Mississippi Valley that could impact us by the afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible this morning, but numerous storms are expected by mid to late afternoon as the disturbance moves in from the north.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10(WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted for much of our area, but a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk is now posted for areas just north of Baton Rouge into SW Mississippi.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10(WAFB)

Damaging winds and large hail the primary concerns in any strong to severe storms this afternoon, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.. Highs will still reach the low to mid 90s for most before any storms arrive.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10(WAFB)

Things should settle down tonight and Saturday looks to be a little less active. Still, a 30% chance of showers and t-storms lingers, with highs expected to reach the mid 90s. The threat for any severe weather on Saturday is lower, but an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out.

By Sunday and continuing through most, if not all, of next week, high pressure will build in from the west and become the dominant force in our weather once again. With that, another run of days in the mid 90s is expected and little to no rainfall is in the forecast for much of the week. This dome of high pressure will actually be centered closer to our region, so it’s possible that we could squeeze out some days in the upper 90s next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10(WAFB)

Heat index values will also be a growing concern and the National Weather Service notes that it’s possible that heat advisories may be needed at some point next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

The City of Donaldsonville will host its 26th Annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 11.
City of Donaldsonville hosting 26th Annual Juneteenth Festival
Weather Graphic on Thursday, June 8, 2022
Increase chance of rain slightly for Friday, Saturday
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes provides an update on Thursday night's weather.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, June 9
FIRST ALERT: Thursday, June 9
FIRST ALERT: Thursday, June 9