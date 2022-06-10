FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible by this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our focus today will be on a cluster of storms racing southward through the Lower Mississippi Valley that could impact us by the afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible this morning, but numerous storms are expected by mid to late afternoon as the disturbance moves in from the north.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10 (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted for much of our area, but a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk is now posted for areas just north of Baton Rouge into SW Mississippi.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10 (WAFB)

Damaging winds and large hail the primary concerns in any strong to severe storms this afternoon, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.. Highs will still reach the low to mid 90s for most before any storms arrive.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10 (WAFB)

Things should settle down tonight and Saturday looks to be a little less active. Still, a 30% chance of showers and t-storms lingers, with highs expected to reach the mid 90s. The threat for any severe weather on Saturday is lower, but an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out.

By Sunday and continuing through most, if not all, of next week, high pressure will build in from the west and become the dominant force in our weather once again. With that, another run of days in the mid 90s is expected and little to no rainfall is in the forecast for much of the week. This dome of high pressure will actually be centered closer to our region, so it’s possible that we could squeeze out some days in the upper 90s next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10 (WAFB)

Heat index values will also be a growing concern and the National Weather Service notes that it’s possible that heat advisories may be needed at some point next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 10 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.