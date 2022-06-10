Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Elayn Hunt warden arrested on DWI charge, suspended after crash in state vehicle, officials say

Kirt Guerin
Kirt Guerin(Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Warden Kirt Guerin is suspended pending an investigation. Guerin was involved in a one-vehicle accident which resulted in State Police arresting and ticketing him for DWI involving the use of prescribed pain medication. State Police investigators say Guerin crashed his state vehicle around 7 a.m. on Memorial Day on Louisiana Highway 427 in Prairieville, Louisiana. Guerin was on his way to work when he ran off of the road and struck a brick neighborhood sign and tree. He sustained minor injuries.

The Department of Corrections suspended Guerin on May 31, 2022. In his absence, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Deputy Warden Stephanie Michel is acting warden of the prison. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

Airbnb offers stays in the Mystery Machine van
An 18-wheeler overturned along I-12 East near Holden on June 10, 2022.
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-12 East at LA 63
The new location’s menu features baby back ribs, 16 hour brisket, G-Maw’s baked beans,...
THE SHED opens in BR Monday, see the new menu here
WWE Friday Night Smackdown is happening live at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge...
Traffic advisory in place ahead of WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Baton Rouge