Elayn Hunt warden arrested on DWI charge, suspended after crash in state vehicle, officials say

Information provided by Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Warden Kirt Guerin is suspended pending an investigation. Guerin was involved in a one-vehicle accident which resulted in State Police arresting and ticketing him for DWI involving the use of prescribed pain medication. State Police investigators say Guerin crashed his state vehicle around 7 a.m. on Memorial Day on Louisiana Highway 427 in Prairieville, Louisiana. Guerin was on his way to work when he ran off of the road and struck a brick neighborhood sign and tree. He sustained minor injuries.

The Department of Corrections suspended Guerin on May 31, 2022. In his absence, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Deputy Warden Stephanie Michel is acting warden of the prison. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.

