Denham Springs teen arrested in connection with New Orleans stunt driving

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A Denham Springs teenager has been arrested in connection with an alleged street racing and stunt driving incident in New Orleans over the weekend, according to New Orleans police.

The New Orleans Police Department said the teen was wanted on several charges, including felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000, aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce, simple assault, disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior, and rioting. Police said that teen surrendered on June 13, while adult suspect Eduardo Gomez surrendered on June 16.

NOPD said arrest warrants have been issued for five people, including a Denham Springs teen, connected to a stunt driving incident.

NOPD said three additional suspects remain at large.

Several videos of illegal ‘pop up’ car shows in the New Orleans area appear to be similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert in April.

