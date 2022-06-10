Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Denham Springs teen arrested in connection with New Orleans stunt driving

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs teenager in connection with an alleged street racing and stunt driving incident in New Orleans.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A Denham Springs teenager has been arrested in connection with an alleged street racing and stunt driving incident in New Orleans over the weekend, according to New Orleans police.

The New Orleans Police Department said the teen was wanted on several charges, including felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000, aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce, simple assault, disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior, and rioting. Police said that teen surrendered on June 13, while adult suspect Eduardo Gomez surrendered on June 16.

NOPD said arrest warrants have been issued for five people, including a Denham Springs teen, connected to a stunt driving incident.

NOPD said three additional suspects remain at large.

RELATED STORIES
5 wanted on felony, rioting charges after illegal stunt driving incident
BRPD cracks down on drag racing; arrests man connected to College Drive incident
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
Three arrests made for drag racing over the weekend
Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer

Several videos of illegal ‘pop up’ car shows in the New Orleans area appear to be similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert in April.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man accused of...
Alleged gas station thief caught on camera stealing cash from safe
Baton Rouge Fire Department
Firefighters battle early morning fire in Baton Rouge
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 18
Oppressive heat through holiday weekend
FDA authorizes vaccines for children as young as 6 months
Worker crushed by forklift at Amazon Fulfilment Center.
Worker partially crushed by forklift at Amazon Fulfillment Center