City of Donaldsonville hosting 26th Annual Juneteenth Festival

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Donaldsonville will host its 26th Annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday.

It’s happening June 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Louisiana Square on Railroad Ave. in Donaldsonville.

City officials and the festival committee said they have carried on the Juneteenth Festival tradition locally since its inception in 1996.

It was started by former Donaldsonville Mayor B.J. Francis Sr. and his late wife, Janet Ganes Francis. It was continued through the efforts of the River Road African American Museum and other volunteers in the community.

In 2011, Tamiko Francis Garrison (daughter of the late Bernard and Janet Francis), Allison Hudson, and the City of Donaldsonville assumed the planning of the festival.

From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the nation.

Here’s the line-up for Saturday:

11 a.m. -11:30 a.m. - History

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Angel of Faith

Wanda August

Gospel Show live from Juneteenth

12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Michael Foster Project

2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Red Tape Musiq

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Bucket List

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

DJ Trot

