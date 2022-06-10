Ask the Expert
CATS bus catches fire near Mall of La. due to mechanical issues

CATS bus catches on fire near Mall of La.
CATS bus catches on fire near Mall of La.(Lionel Jackson Viewer Submitted)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Capital Area Transit System (CATS) bus caught fire near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday, June 10.

The St. George Fire Department stated that no one was on the bus at the time of the fire.

According to the department, the bus had been experiencing mechanical issues.

The driver called for help and while waiting for mechanics to arrive, the bus began smoking and caught fire.

Officials say firefighters were able to put the fire out in a matter of minutes.

