BRCC to unveil new food pantry June 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Baton Rouge Community College are in for a treat. On Friday, June 10, the school will hold a grand opening for its new food pantry, called The Store.

The Store will be located in the BRCC Bienvenue Student Center, 201 Community College Dr., Room 152.

School officials say The Store was created to address food insecurity and to make sure students have access to important resources to meet their basic needs.

The grand opening is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.