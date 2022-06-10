Baton Rouge traffic is bad now, but in just a few years it might be worse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Team members behind the DOTD I-10 widening project gave a timeline for the improvements. The project is from Washington Street to Acadian Thruway in both directions. It will be done in several phases and right now they are moving utilities with construction starting at the start of 2023.

DOTD leaders say 2024 will have the biggest traffic problems. That stretch of the interstate will be down to two lanes in both directions.

“We’re gonna more congestion than usual. Then when this project is complete, we’re going to have benefits for generations,” Rodney Mallet, Communications Director for La DOTD said.

DOTD leaders hope to get local businesses and universities to officer flex schedules to help alleviate congestion. They are also working with the trucking industry to route deliveries away from the construction zone.

The widening project will also add greenways under the elevated interstate. It will eliminate the Perkins Road exit.

Once complete, the area under that overpass will be paved for better parking and lights will be added.

The project is expected to be finished in 2027.

