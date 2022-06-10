Ask the Expert
Arrest warrant issued for Denham Springs teen in connection to stunt driving incident in New Orleans

Videos of the illegal 'pop up' car shows across New Orleans are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert.
Videos of the illegal ‘pop up’ car shows across New Orleans are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs teenager in connection to an alleged street racing and stunt driving incident in New Orleans over the weekend.

The New Orleans Police Department says the teen is wanted on several charges including felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00, aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce, simple assault, disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior and rioting.

Several videos of illegal ‘pop up’ car shows in the New Orleans area appear to be similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert in April.

New Orleans officials report the groups that gathered in the city over the weekend were from out of town.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

