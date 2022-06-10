Ask the Expert
5 wanted on felony, rioting charges after illegal stunt driving incident

New Orleans police have issued warrants for five people accused in an illegal stunt driving incident in St. Roch.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have obtained warrants for five people accused in an illegal stunt driving incident in St. Roch.

Videos of drivers spinning donuts and bystanders kicking and jumping on an NOPD patrol car went viral on Sun., June 5, infuriating residents and law enforcement officials.

In a press conference on Fri., June 10, Chief Shaun Ferguson released the names and identities of two adults and three juveniles who are facing charges.

  • Tyler McKinney (B/M DOB: 11/2/2000) of New Orleans Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce Felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00 Simple assault Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior Rioting
  • Eduardo Gomez (W/M DOB: 2/1/1996) of New Orleans Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior Rioting

**JUVENILES**

  • (W/M, 4/11/2005) of Denham Springs Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce Felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00 Simple assault Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior Rioting
  • (W/M DOB: 4/11/2005) of Kenner Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce Felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00 Simple assault Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior Rioting
  • (W/M DOB: 9/13/2005) of Metairie Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce Felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00 (principal) Simple assault (principal) Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior Rioting

All five are wanted on felony charges, including criminal damage to property, aggravated obstruction of a highway, rioting, and disturbing the peace “by tumultuous behavior.”

Eduardo Gomez (left) and Tyler McKinney (right) are wanted in connection to an illegal "pop-up" stunt driving incident in St. Roch on Sun., 5.(NOPD)

CRIMETRACKER

10 people murdered in New Orleans since Monday

VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch

New Orleans residents ask where the Mayor is on crime, FOX 8 to sit down with her

Ferguson said there were three other “pop-up” scenes across the city. No suspects have been named in those cases. The investigations remain ongoing.

