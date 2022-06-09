Tips for preventing hot car deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Each year, nearly 40 children under the age of 15 die from heatstroke after being left in the back of a vehicle, according to the national safety council.

“You know, we think that there’s no possible way you could forget a kid in the back seat of a car, but in today’s high-stress life that we lead sometimes, the things that we do can happen because we’ve seen it happen more and more times,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Webre wants you to create a habit when you get out of your car.

“Let’s think about the heat that we are going to be faced with this summer and having our children in these cars and maybe doing something that will just something a little extra that will remind us that we have a child in the back,” Webre said.

Doctor Susan Bankston said the heat could be more dangerous for little kids.

“It’s really worse because they can’t get out if you’re 13, your body is still going to get depleted in 116 degrees and you can’t breathe after a while because it’s so hot, but you’re going to bang on the door, you’re going to open the door, you’re going to get out. The small children, especially when they’re in the car seat, which we want them to be in. They will not be able to get out, that’s where the real danger is,” Bankston.

Dr. Bankston said it only takes 10 minutes for car temperatures to rise between ten and 20 degrees.

“You throw your shoe in the back so you don’t forget your child in the car, even if the windows are rolled down, you should not leave a child under tended in a car,” Bankston said.

If you see a child locked in a car, Sheriff Webre wants you to call 911.

“Time is precious. So, if it is 95 degrees outside, it is well over 100 degrees in that car, and we will bust those windows. We will get that child out of that vehicle,” Webre said.

Even at home, lock your car after you check the back, to make sure no little kids accidentally lock themselves in.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.