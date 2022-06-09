Staying hot but somewhat better storm chances next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A meandering front just to our north may be enough to allow a few showers and t-storms to return to the area today. It should also result in a little more cloud cover, which may be just enough to keep some of us from reaching the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 9 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 9 (WAFB)

Rain chances are posted around 30%, with isolated showers in the morning, and a few more storms expected during the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) also has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted, with damaging winds being the primary concern in any stronger storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 9 (WAFB)

Friday gets a bit more interesting as we track the potential for a cluster of storms to move into the area from the north late in the day. These storms are actually expected to develop late tonight across parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa and race southward through the day on Friday. The biggest question is whether they will track into SE Louisiana or stay a little to our east.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 9 (WAFB)

The threat is high enough that SPC has upgraded our area to a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather on Friday. IF storms do make it into our part of the world, the atmosphere would be quite supportive of damaging winds and hail in any stronger storms. So we’ll have to track that potential closely, but forecast confidence is still on the low side.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 9 (WAFB)

Scattered showers and t-storms will remain possible on Saturday as the cold front meanders in our vicinity. The threat for severe weather appears lower, but isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out. Rain chances are posted around 40%, with Saturday’s highs expected to top out in the low to mid 90s.

High pressure is expected to begin building back into the area from the west from Sunday into next week. With that, rain chances will diminish and temperatures will once again climb. In fact, next week appears as though it could even be a bit hotter, with a run of days in the mid 90s quite possible, if not likely, and some upper 90s not out of the question. That ridge of high pressure should also result in mainly dry weather for much of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 9 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.