School & Community Expo bringing opportunities to students in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More educational opportunities are on the way for students in Baton Rouge.

EnrollBR will have a School & Community Resource Expo at Southern University and A&M College.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

There will be representatives from summer and fall enrichment camps, community partners sharing opportunities with families, interactive activities and informative sessions for parents.

Organizers said sessions will include “Know Before They Go” tips for parents with students transitioning throughout the K-12 space, for college prep and for choosing school options for students in Baton Rouge. This is a family-friendly event for all ages.

