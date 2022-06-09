“Rum” Ba Melon Salad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew melon are abundant during the summer months, and we have created a refreshing salad using these wonderful fruits. This salad is dressed with lime juice, almonds, lemon zest, and rum for a sweet and invigorating accompaniment to any meal.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 cups watermelon balls

2 cups cantaloupe balls

2 cups honeydew balls

1 tbsp dark rum

3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

3½ tbsps brown sugar

¼ cup lime juice

3 Serrano chilies, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced

1 tsp grated lemon zest

2 tbsps slivered almonds, toasted and roughly chopped

cilantro leaves for garnish

Method:

In a medium mixing bowl, mix rum, garlic, brown sugar, lime juice, chilies, lemon zest, and almond. Add melon balls and toss gently to coat. Allow to chill in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. Serve in a carved watermelon basket or glass bowl. Garnish with whole cilantro leaves.

