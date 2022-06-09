Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

“Rum” Ba Melon Salad

Stirrin' It Up: “Rum” Ba Melon Salad (June, 9 2022)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew melon are abundant during the summer months, and we have created a refreshing salad using these wonderful fruits. This salad is dressed with lime juice, almonds, lemon zest, and rum for a sweet and invigorating accompaniment to any meal.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 cups watermelon balls

2 cups cantaloupe balls

2 cups honeydew balls

1 tbsp dark rum

3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

3½ tbsps brown sugar

¼ cup lime juice

3 Serrano chilies, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced

1 tsp grated lemon zest

2 tbsps slivered almonds, toasted and roughly chopped

cilantro leaves for garnish

Method:

In a medium mixing bowl, mix rum, garlic, brown sugar, lime juice, chilies, lemon zest, and almond. Add melon balls and toss gently to coat. Allow to chill in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. Serve in a carved watermelon basket or glass bowl. Garnish with whole cilantro leaves.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: “Rum” Ba Melon Salad
Stirrin' It Up: Cottage Cheese Country Cornmeal Pecan Waffles (June, 7 2022)
Cottage Cheese Country Cornmeal Pecan Waffles
Stirrin' It Up: Cottage Cheese Country Cornmeal Pecan Waffles
Stirrin' It Up: Rustic Chicken and Triple Cream Cheese Tart (June 2, 2022)
Rustic Chicken and Triple Cream Cheese Tart