Road closed after diesel spill due to crash involving two 18-wheelers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several road closures in Baton Rouge after a diesel spill caused by a crash involving two 18-wheelers on Thursday, June 9.

Baton Rouge Fire Department HazMat Teams responded to a three car crash around 8 a.m.

Minor injures have been reported. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Officials say one of the 18-wheeler’s saddle tanks ruptured, causing nearly 50 to 60 gallons of diesel to spill.

Sharp Lane is closed Northbound, officials report. Old Hammond Highway Westbound is down to one lane.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route at this time as crews work to clean the highway.

