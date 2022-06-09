Ask the Expert
Protect your home during hurricane season, make sure your insurance policy is up to date

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane season is officially underway and now is the time to properly prepare.

It’s important to understand your insurance coverage in the event you need to use it once disaster strikes.

Policyholders statewide have had to deal with the aftermath of back-to-back devastating storm seasons.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner, Jim Donelon, joined Matt Williams and Liz Koh during 9News This Morning on Thursday, June 9 to discuss the importance of securing the right coverage to protect your property.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon offered advice on the importance of securing the right coverage to protect your property.
CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF INSURANCE ONLINE.

